Shelling of Kyiv on April 24 — Death toll rises to 12

A rescuer works at the site of the shelling. Photo: State Emergency Service

In the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, rescuers have unblocked two more bodies from the rubble of a destroyed high-rise building hit by a Russian missile on the night of April 24. The death toll now stands at 12.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, announced this via Telegram on Thursday, April 24.

Death toll increases

According to Tkachenko, rescuers have recovered two more bodies from the rubble of a house in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

"We now have 12 dead," he said in a statement.

Elimination of the consequences of the shelling of Kyiv on April 24. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Emergency and rescue operations at the site of the Russian shelling continue.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration added that the works on the site of the shelling continue.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, responded to the massive missile attack by Russia on the night of April 24. He addressed partners and announced the cancellation of his planned visit to RSA.