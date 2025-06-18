Number of victims increases after Russia hits residential building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district

Rescuers carry out a body. Photo: SES

The number of casualties in Kyiv has risen after Russia’s missile strike hit a residential building in the capital’s Solomianskyi district. As of Wednesday morning, June 18, rescuers recovered five more bodies from under the rubble.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service (SES) on Telegram.

Death toll from June 17 attack on Kyiv

According to the rescuers, search operations continued throughout the night in Solomianskyi district.

A dead dog. Photo: SES

A man under the rubble. Photo: SES

As of 7:00 AM, the bodies of five more victims were pulled from the rubble of a nine-story building, one section of which was completely destroyed by a Russian missile.

Rescuers are cleaning up the aftermath. Photo: SES

So far, 16 fatalities have been confirmed at the site, but search operations are still ongoing. In total, 21 people were killed and 134 others injured as a result of the Russian attack on the capital.

Rescuers carry out a body. Photo: SES

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive attack on Kyiv the previous day using drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles. Numerous strikes hit civilian infrastructure.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Western partners to respond to Russia’s war crimes.