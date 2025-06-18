Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Підтримати ЗСУ
Main Kyiv Death toll rises to 21 after Russian strike on Kyiv building

Death toll rises to 21 after Russian strike on Kyiv building

Publication time 18 June 2025 10:15
Number of victims increases after Russia hits residential building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district
Rescuers carry out a body. Photo: SES
Ключові моменти Death toll from June 17 attack on Kyiv

The number of casualties in Kyiv has risen after Russia’s missile strike hit a residential building in the capital’s Solomianskyi district. As of Wednesday morning, June 18, rescuers recovered five more bodies from under the rubble.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service (SES) on Telegram.

Death toll from June 17 attack on Kyiv

According to the rescuers, search operations continued throughout the night in Solomianskyi district.

Rescuers find pets under the rubble of a house in Kyiv
A dead dog. Photo: SES
Search and rescue operations continue at the site of a missile attack in Kyiv
A man under the rubble. Photo: SES

As of 7:00 AM, the bodies of five more victims were pulled from the rubble of a nine-story building, one section of which was completely destroyed by a Russian missile.

Rescuers dismantle the rubble of a destroyed nine-story building in Kyiv
Rescuers are cleaning up the aftermath. Photo: SES

So far, 16 fatalities have been confirmed at the site, but search operations are still ongoing. In total, 21 people were killed and 134 others injured as a result of the Russian attack on the capital.

Rescuers remove bodies from the rubble in Solomyansky district
Rescuers carry out a body. Photo: SES

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive attack on Kyiv the previous day using drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles. Numerous strikes hit civilian infrastructure.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Western partners to respond to Russia’s war crimes.

Kyiv SES shelling war in Ukraine attack dead
Yevheniia Briukhovetska - editor
Author
Yevheniia Briukhovetska
