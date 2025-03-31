Representatives from 17 European countries visit Ukraine to show support

Chairman of Supreme Council of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, and parliament representatives from European countries. Photo: Screenshot

Parliamentary representatives from all over Europe arrived in Kyiv on Monday, March 31. They were met by the Chairman of the Supreme Council of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

The video was posted by Stefanchuk on Facebook.

Parliamentary representatives from Europe in Kyiv

The Chairman said that the speakers and vice-speakers of the parliaments of Belgium, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Spain, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Sweden, Finland, Croatia, the Czech Republic, and the United States, as well as representatives of the European Parliament, had arrived in Ukraine.

According to him, this visit is a strong symbol of support, solidarity, and trust. The Chairman of the Supreme Council thanked them for their willingness to be there.

"We appreciate every gesture, every meeting, every word, every action that brings us closer to justice and lasting peace. Ukraine feels the shoulder of its partners. And that is inspiring," Stefanchuk added.

