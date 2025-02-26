War in Ukraine — Journalist Tetiana Kulyk and surgeon Pavlo Ivanchov killed in drone attack

Tetiana Kulyk (Ivanchova). Photo: social media

On the night of February 26, a Russian drone attack in the Kyiv region claimed the lives of a well-known journalist, Tetiana Kulyk, and her husband, professor and head of the 3rd Department of Surgery at the Bogomolets National Medical University, Pavlo Ivanchov. A russian drone hit their house in the village of Kriukivshchyna, Bucha district.

This was reported by the Ukrinform editorial board, who worked with Tetiana Kulyk.

Russian drone kills surgeon Pavlo Ivanchov and journalist Tetiana Kulyk

Neighbors tried to save the couple, but due to the powerful explosion and rapid spread of the fire, there was no chance of rescue.

Fire in the couple's house after drone attack. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

The Ukrinform editorial board said that Tetiana Kulyk was a well-known Ukrainian journalist, a member of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine. She worked as the author and host of the Nation of the Invincible project at Ukrinform and served as the editor-in-chief of the multimedia department.

Previously, she worked as the editor-in-chief of public affairs programs at the Central Channel (KDTRK), as a TV presenter at the Public Broadcasting Company, and at the World Service of Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine. She graduated from the National University of Culture and Arts, started her career as a literary editor, and from 2015 to 2017 was the deputy director of Khreshchatyk 26, a branch of the National Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine.

Tetiana Kulyk. Photo: social media

Her colleagues at Ukrinform are shocked by Tetiana's tragic death and send their deepest condolences to her family. The agency's CEO Serhiy Cherevatyi emphasized that Tetiana had written many stories about the struggle of Ukrainians and their courage.

"Tetiana Kulyk was a great journalist, she made many programs about our struggle and our heroes. Yesterday, we talked about having an interview with Kylylo Budanov (Head of Defense Intelligence of Ukraine — ed.). She will always remain in our hearts and memories. We will avenge our colleague with materials exposing the aggressor's war crimes. And, as Kyrylo Budanov said in that interview, all the torturers of the Ukrainian people will definitely be punished," Serhiy Cherevatyi noted.

Along with Tetiana Kulyk, her husband Pavlo Ivanchov, a leading Ukrainian surgeon, scientist and teacher, was killed. He was the head of the 3rd Department of Surgery at Bohomolets National Medical University and an expert in tumor surgery, management and organization of medical institutions.

Surgeon Pavlo Ivanchov. Photo: social media

His scientific achievements include more than 200 publications, 21 patents of Ukraine for inventions, textbooks and monographs. He also headed the clinical base and was responsible for the medical work of the Surgery Department No. 3 of the Kyiv City Clinical Emergency Hospital.

Previously, Russians committed another war crime, shooting dead the POWs from the Bukovyna Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

