Zelensky honors civilians killed in Russian attack on June 17

Zelensky honors civilians killed in Russian attack on June 17

Publication time 19 June 2025 14:04
Zelensky arrives at the site of Russian attack on residential building in Kyiv
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelensky honored the memory of those killed in the missile strike
Russia kills 28 civilians in Kyiv missile attack

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak visited the site of a Russian missile attack on a residential building in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv on the night of June 17. The President inspected the site and paid tribute to the victims.

Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on X on June 19.

Zelensky honored the memory of those killed in the missile strike

He went to the site immediately after the Ukrainian delegation returned from an official visit to Canada.

Russia kills 28 civilians in Kyiv missile attack

The search and rescue operations, which lasted more than 39 hours, ended yesterday, June 18, at 7:20 p.m. However, the removal of rubble and debris is ongoing.

According to the State Emergency Service, 23 bodies were found under the rubble at this location alone. The total number of casualties in Kyiv resulting from the massive attack on June 17 was 28, with more than 140 injured.

"This strike is a reminder to the world that Russia spurns a ceasefire and chooses to kill," Zelensky wrote on X.

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive attack on Kyiv on June17, using drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles. Numerous strikes hit civilian infrastructure.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Western partners to respond to Russia’s war crimes.

Volodymyr Zelensky Kyiv shelling president Solomianskyi district
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
