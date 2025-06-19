Zelensky arrives at the site of Russian attack on residential building in Kyiv

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak visited the site of a Russian missile attack on a residential building in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv on the night of June 17. The President inspected the site and paid tribute to the victims.

Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on X on June 19.

Zelensky honored the memory of those killed in the missile strike

Today, I was at the site where a Russian high-explosive missile struck a residential building in Kyiv. I honored the memory of those who were killed. This vile attack, carried out in the middle of the night, claimed the lives of 23 civilians. My condolences to their families and… pic.twitter.com/msBegbU4Oc — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 19, 2025

He went to the site immediately after the Ukrainian delegation returned from an official visit to Canada.

Russia kills 28 civilians in Kyiv missile attack

The search and rescue operations, which lasted more than 39 hours, ended yesterday, June 18, at 7:20 p.m. However, the removal of rubble and debris is ongoing.

According to the State Emergency Service, 23 bodies were found under the rubble at this location alone. The total number of casualties in Kyiv resulting from the massive attack on June 17 was 28, with more than 140 injured.

"This strike is a reminder to the world that Russia spurns a ceasefire and chooses to kill," Zelensky wrote on X.

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive attack on Kyiv on June17, using drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles. Numerous strikes hit civilian infrastructure.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Western partners to respond to Russia’s war crimes.