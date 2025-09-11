$192 million in cash flows through Kyiv minibuses yearly under Klitschko’s watch

Minibuses on the side of the road. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Igor Kuznetsov

Kyiv’s minibus system channels about ₴8 billion (~$192 million) in cash every year, blocking the introduction of cashless payments. Critics say the opaque system fuels corruption and keeps public transport unreformed.

The estimate was voiced by official Maksym Bakhmatov during an interview on Kyiv Time.

Billions in cash keep Kyiv minibuses off the digital grid

According to Bakhmatov, Kyiv’s minibuses (marshrutkas) remain firmly in the shadow economy, relying exclusively on cash transactions.

"You know they all work only with cash? About ₴8 billion goes through Kyiv minibuses annually — and that’s why no one wants to introduce card payments," he explained.

He stressed that this cash-based model not only hides revenues but also blocks the rollout of digital tools that could make public transport transparent, competitive, and accountable.

Activists argue that until cashless systems are enforced, corruption will continue to thrive in Kyiv’s transport sector — and residents will pay the price.

