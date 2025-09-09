Kyiv’s municipal enterprise overpaid more than $350 thousands for street lamps

Former official detained. Photo: t.me/kyiv_pro_office

Kyiv’s municipal enterprise "Kyivmisksvitlo" overpaid almost 14.5 million hryvnias (over $350,000) for street lamps. Prosecutors say the losses were caused by negligence inside a company overseen by Mayor Vitali Klitschko’s administration.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office reported the case on Tuesday, September 9.

Ex-official charged as Klitschko’s enterprise pays inflated prices

Investigators say a former head of department at "Kyivmisksvitlo" failed to monitor market prices when signing a procurement contract in 2023. As a result, the enterprise purchased lamps at highly inflated rates, overpaying almost 14.5 million hryvnias.

Prosecutors have classified her actions as official negligence leading to serious consequences.

This is not the first time the same official has been implicated. She had already faced suspicion in a separate case over overpriced lamp purchases under a 2024 contract.

The case has fueled new criticism of Mayor Vitali Klitschko’s City Hall, with activists pointing to systemic negligence and corruption in municipal enterprises under his watch.

