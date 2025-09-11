Kyiv City Council meeting. Illustrative photo: “ Vechirny Kyiv”

Kyiv City Council has not convened for a long time, and district leaders say the blame lies with Mayor Vitali Klitschko. They accuse him of indifference and allowing paralysis at City Hall.

This was stated by Maksym Bakhmatov, head of Desnianskyi District State Administration, during an interview with "Kyiv Time".

"Klitschko indifferent to Kyiv Council’s work", Bakhmatov

Bakhmatov criticized the prolonged absence of City Council sessions, arguing that Klitschko no longer cares about the institution’s work. "If someone wants to act, they speak publicly, gather factions, and make decisions. But we see none of this from Klitschko," he said.

The district chief stressed that Kyiv needs a complete overhaul of how the City Council and City Administration operate.

"Deputies understand that inefficiency and corruption cannot continue as before. But they don’t yet know how to work differently, and that is what we are trying to demonstrate in Desnianskyi district," Bakhmatov explained.

According to him, Klitschko’s failure to act has left the council idle, while the city’s problems pile up without effective leadership.

