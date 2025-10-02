Kyiv deputy slams Klitschko’s team over stalling housing restoration

Building destroyed by Russian shelling. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Kyiv Council deputy Taras Kozak has accused Mayor Vitali Klitschko’s administration of paralyzing housing restoration for residents whose homes were damaged in Russian attacks. Despite available state funds, Kozak says the process remains blocked by excessive bureaucracy.

Kozak made the statement during a broadcast on Kyiv Time.

Bureaucracy blocking Kyiv housing repairs

Kozak, a deputy from the Holos party, said that Kyiv residents seeking to repair damaged homes face endless delays because the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) has yet to designate officials responsible for managing reconstruction.

"When residents who suffered damage apply to local administrative service centers or district authorities, the process stops at the city administration level. There’s too much bureaucracy in Kyiv — officials are still arguing over who’s responsible, even in the fourth year of the war," Kozak said.

He noted that during a recent city meeting, tensions erupted between the KCSA and district administrations over responsibility for handling repair requests. Kozak added that KCSA officials often cite government restrictions as an excuse for inaction.

According to Kozak, more than ₴1 billion ($24 million) remains available in the state reserve fund for reconstruction purposes, but the city has failed to develop a working procedure for distributing these funds.

"Money is there, but procedures don’t work. Deputies, residents, and working groups keep pushing, but we can’t break through this bureaucratic wall — everyone hides behind paperwork," deputy added.

Critics argue the stalled process exposes deeper governance problems within Klitschko’s administration, where overlapping responsibilities and slow decision-making have hindered Kyiv’s post-attack recovery efforts.

