Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Technology
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Kyiv Corruption keeps Kyiv from attracting business and IT investors

Corruption keeps Kyiv from attracting business and IT investors

Ua en ru
Publication time 20 November 2025 15:08
Updated 15:08
Kyiv lost its IT capital status due to corruption and failed governance — Andrii Dligach
Andrii Dligach. Photo: facebook/dligach

Kyiv’s chronic corruption and ineffective governance are driving investors and tech companies away from the capital, according to Andrii Dligach, head of the Advanter Group. He warned that the city has squandered its advantages and lost its competitive edge to other regions.

Dligach made the comments on "Kyiv Time" on Friday.

Advertisement

Kyiv has "given away" its IT and business leadership to other regions

Dligach sharply criticized Kyiv’s authorities, saying they have failed to use the city’s status as the capital to attract investment and support innovation.

"Inefficiency and corruption have eaten everything. The city could have long used its capital status to attract business — instead, companies are moving to industrial parks in western Ukraine. Kyiv has given away its IT capital status to Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, and Lviv," he said.

The expert added that while Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) focus on state-level investigations, large-scale corruption schemes persist at the local level.

"If NABU and SAPO started working locally, we’d see ‘Mindykgates’ all across Ukraine," Dligach remarked, referring to major corruption scandals uncovered in Kyiv.

He previously criticized City Hall for the lack of a coordinated system to protect Kyiv from Russian attacks, while other experts — including transport analyst Dmytro Bespalov — have warned of an impending transport crisis in the capital.

Read also: 

Kyiv metro in critical condition — outdated control system

Klitschko accused of blocking mobile shelter rollout in Kyiv

Kyiv corruption Kyiv City State Administration business
Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information