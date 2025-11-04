Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Kyiv Klitschko’s officials overpaid $115K for diesel generators

Klitschko’s officials overpaid $115K for diesel generators

Publication time 5 November 2025 14:39
Kyiv officials accused of $115K loss in overpriced generator deal
Arrest of suspects. Photo: t.me/kyiv_pro_office

Kyiv prosecutors have charged an official from Mayor Vitali Klitschko’s administration with negligence that caused nearly ₴4.8 million ($115,000) in losses during a diesel generator purchase.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office reported the case on Monday, November 4.

Kyiv City Hall officials face charges over overpriced generators

According to investigators, in May 2023 a procurement officer from the Department of Municipal Security failed to properly compare supplier bids with market prices when purchasing diesel generators.

The official awarded the contract to a company that offered generators at significantly inflated prices, resulting in nearly ₴4.8 million ($115,000) in budget losses.

He has been charged with official negligence under Article 367, Part 2 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code — an offense punishable by up to five years in prison.

Prosecutors added that earlier, the head of the same department had also been charged for similar violations during previous generator procurements.

Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
