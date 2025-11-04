Kyiv officials accused of $115K loss in overpriced generator deal

Arrest of suspects. Photo: t.me/kyiv_pro_office

Kyiv prosecutors have charged an official from Mayor Vitali Klitschko’s administration with negligence that caused nearly ₴4.8 million ($115,000) in losses during a diesel generator purchase.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office reported the case on Monday, November 4.

Kyiv City Hall officials face charges over overpriced generators

According to investigators, in May 2023 a procurement officer from the Department of Municipal Security failed to properly compare supplier bids with market prices when purchasing diesel generators.

The official awarded the contract to a company that offered generators at significantly inflated prices, resulting in nearly ₴4.8 million ($115,000) in budget losses.

He has been charged with official negligence under Article 367, Part 2 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code — an offense punishable by up to five years in prison.

Prosecutors added that earlier, the head of the same department had also been charged for similar violations during previous generator procurements.

