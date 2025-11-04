Klitschko’s team obstructs civil defense efforts and delays key bridge repairs

Kyiv’s military administration head Tymur Tkachenko. Photo: t.me/tkachenkotymur

Kyiv’s military administration head Tymur Tkachenko accused Mayor Vitali Klitschko’s team of sabotaging the rollout of mobile shelters in the capital, warning that continued obstruction could lead to national-level consequences.

Tkachenko made the statement on Telegram on Monday, November 4.

Tkachenko: Klitschko’s subordinates obstruct civil defense projects

According to Tkachenko, Volodymyr Repik, director of the Kyiv City Administration’s Department of Finance, continues to insist that district state administrations — rather than specialized agencies — should handle procurement of mobile shelters.

"Districts are doing everything required, but City Hall creates conditions where bureaucrats, not professionals, are expected to organize construction and procurement," Tkachenko said, describing it as an attempt to derail Kyiv’s civil defense system.

He warned that if obstruction continues, he will personally appeal to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

"Unfortunately, I can’t dismiss Repik — that’s the mayor’s direct responsibility. Vitalii Volodymyrovych, accountability for such actions will come. You’ve turned governance into politics," he added.

Tkachenko also criticized Klitschko over the South Bridge repairs, saying deadlines had repeatedly been missed while construction crews were largely absent.

"You promised to finish by August, then October. It’s November 4 — and the site is empty. This, Mr. Mayor, is your responsibility," he said.

The meeting also discussed Dnieper crossings and the continued closure of above-ground metro sections during air raids, for which no technical solutions have been presented.

"Your appointees don’t seem to care whether people can cross the river. Either make them work — or replace them," Tkachenko concluded.

