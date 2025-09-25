Traffic accident in Kyiv. Photo: National Police

The number of fatal traffic accidents in Kyiv has jumped by 46% in 2025, with 91 people killed in just eight months. A City Council deputy says the surge is the result of Mayor Klitschko’s failure to manage the capital’s transport system.

The figures and criticism were voiced on Kyiv Time by Council member Andrii Vitrenko and U-Cycle board member Vladyslav Panchenko.

Deputies and experts: City Hall failed to organize safe transport

According to Panchenko, this year has seen a record rise in road fatalities. While Kyiv averages four to five deaths per month, in some months as many as 16 people were killed in crashes. By September, 91 lives had been lost, far exceeding the previous year’s figures.

Deputy Andrii Vitrenko directly blamed the city administration, arguing that the rise in fatal crashes is linked to the authorities’ inability to organize traffic properly.

"We have a unique traffic flow, but nothing is being done to bring in smart traffic lights, build cycling infrastructure, regulate e-scooters, or control movement," he said.

Instead, he noted, billions of hryvnias continue to be spent on new roads leading to specific residential areas, while basic safety measures are ignored.

Critics say the worsening statistics expose not only poor planning but also the city government’s disregard for residents’ safety under Klitschko’s leadership.

