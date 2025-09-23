Kyiv Council deputy files motion to dismiss Klitschko for neglect, corruption and failure in wartime governance

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

A Kyiv City Council deputy has launched an initiative to remove Mayor Vitali Klitschko from office. The motion cites corruption, neglect of residents’ needs and failure to manage the capital during wartime.

The initiative was announced by Council member Andrii Vitrenko on Telegram.

Klitschko accused of neglect, cronyism and paralysis at City Hall

Vitrenko said he had registered a draft resolution to express no confidence in Klitschko and to terminate his mandate early. He argued that the decision is not a political gesture but a response to what he called prolonged inaction and mismanagement of the city.

According to him, systemic issues include the City Hall’s refusal to implement Council decisions, preferential treatment for companies close to Klitschko’s team, and neglect of urgent problems such as bomb shelters, transport, heating and infrastructure.

Vitrenko accused the mayor of staffing key positions with loyal allies instead of professionals, which he said has worsened inefficiency and corruption.

"There are staged photo ops with drones and buses, but no solutions for daily problems — destroyed roads, neglected yards, chaotic construction," he noted.

He also said many initiatives are either sabotaged or remain only on paper, while the city drifts into decline.

"If Klitschko cannot handle his duties as ‘director of the city,’ then Kyiv needs someone new — effective, responsible and committed to residents," Vitrenko argued.

Under the proposed resolution, if passed, Klitschko’s powers would be terminated early. The secretary of the Kyiv Council would temporarily assume the mayor’s duties, and the Council would also appeal to the President to remove Klitschko from his parallel role as head of Kyiv City State Administration.

The fate of the initiative now depends on whether it gains enough support in the Council chamber.

