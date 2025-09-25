Ukrainian MP accuses Klitschko and City Hall of monopoly, weak management and lack of transparency

MP Oleksii Kucherenko. Photo: Kucherenko's Facebook page

Ukrainian MP Oleksii Kucherenko has sharply criticized Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, calling him a weak manager. He accused the Kyiv City Administration of turning into a monopoly that makes opaque decisions without oversight.

Kucherenko voiced his criticism during an appearance on Day.LIVE.

Kucherenko: Klitschko lacks management skills, City Hall a monopoly

According to Kucherenko, competitions for managing city companies and tariff hikes are carried out without proper control or transparency. Residents, he said, are not informed about enterprise audits or competition results, while tariffs rise in an opaque manner.

The MP acknowledged Klitschko’s achievements as an athlete and public figure but argued that these qualities cannot compensate for his lack of managerial training.

"Kyiv City Administration has turned into a total monopoly that makes its own decisions without oversight. The Council is amorphous, with most deputies focused on their business interests," Kucherenko said.

He also argued that Klitschko tries to maintain the image of a democratic politician among European partners, but his leadership style and decision-making are far from democratic principles.

