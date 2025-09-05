Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Kyiv Ex-Kyiv Council secretary in Klitschko’s team stays under arrest

Ex-Kyiv Council secretary in Klitschko’s team stays under arrest

Ua en ru
Publication time 8 September 2025 21:30
Court extends house arrest for ex-Council secretary amid Klitschko’s City Hall corruption scandal
Volodymyr Bondarenko (right) in the courtroom. Photo: Kyiv24

Former Kyiv City Council secretary Volodymyr Bondarenko will remain under 24-hour house arrest until October 10, 2025. He is accused of negligence and aiding a soldier in evading military service.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office reported the court decision on Friday, September 5.

Advertisement

Bondarenko — another Klitschko ally caught up in "Clean City" scandal

According to prosecutors, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv extended the preventive measure against Bondarenko, who previously served as Klitschko’s deputy and City Council secretary. He faces charges of official negligence with serious consequences and complicity in helping a serviceman avoid duty.

Bondarenko’s downfall began in April 2025, when the City Council voted to remove him as secretary amid the high-profile "Clean City" investigation by NABU and SAP. The probe uncovered a large-scale land corruption scheme involving Klitschko’s close associates, including former council member Denys Komarnytskyi. Bondarenko was featured on wiretaps released by investigators.

In July, prosecutors served him with a new suspicion: illegally paying salaries to a Council official who had already been mobilized into the Armed Forces. This caused losses of more than 690,000 hryvnias to the state budget.

If convicted, Bondarenko faces up to 10 years in prison. Critics say the case highlights the scale of corruption and mismanagement inside Klitschko’s City Hall.

Read also: 

Klitschko’s City Council paralyzed after "Clean City" scandal

Klitschko selling off Kyiv’s heritage — Zhytniy Market at risk

Kyiv court Олександр Бондаренко Kyiv City Council arrest
Ivanna Chayka - editor
Author
Ivanna Chayka
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information