Kyiv shelling on April 24 — Russia hits with a DPRK missile

The aftermath of the strike on Kyiv. Photos: Novyny.LIVE

On the night of April 24, Russian troops struck Kyiv with a ballistic missile made in North Korea. Now the rubble is still being cleared in the capital, and rescuers are looking for bodies.

This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on X.

Russia attacked Kyiv with a DPRK missile

According to preliminary information, the Russians used a ballistic missile made in North Korea to attack Kyiv. Our special services are checking all the details. Zelensky stressed that if this information is confirmed, it will be another proof of the criminality of the alliance between Russia and Pyongyang.

"They kill people and torment lives together — that is the only meaning behind their cooperation. Russia continuously uses such weapons — missiles, artillery. In return, Pyongyang got the opportunity to make its weapons more deadly under real wartime conditions," the President noted.

He added that the rubble in Kyiv is still being cleared. Relatives and friends of people who may be under the rubble are at the scene of the rescue operation. All relevant services will continue to work until the fate of all those who may have been injured is known.

"No country in the world should be left alone to face such threats. Just today, in a massive strike on our cities and civilians, the Russian army used more than 200 means of destruction – missiles and attack drones. As of this moment, more than 100 people have been injured and 12 killed. My condolences to their loved ones," the President wrote.

Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that real pressure was needed on Russia to stop this. According to the President, Russia continues to kill civilians even in the midst of diplomatic efforts to end the war. This means that Putin is not afraid.

"There must be a full and unconditional halt to the strikes, and Russia must agree to it. This war must be ended justly. And to truly guarantee the safety of our people, we need to strengthen our air shield. I thank everyone in the world who is helping," the Ukrainian leader emphasized.

As a reminder, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Kyiv on the night of April 24. The attack killed 12 people.

At the same time, Donald Trump expressed confidence that Putin would stop attacks on Ukraine.