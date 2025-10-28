Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Klitschko accused of blocking Kyiv's mobile shelter plan

Klitschko accused of blocking Kyiv’s mobile shelter plan

Publication time 28 October 2025 16:37
Updated 16:37
Klitschko’s team sabotages mobile shelter rollout through bureaucratic “traps” — Tkachenko
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Photo: t.me/vitaliy_klitschko

Kyiv’s military administration says Mayor Vitali Klitschko and his team are sabotaging the city’s mobile shelter program through deliberate bureaucratic obstacles, preventing shelters from being built in time.

The claim was made by Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko on his official Telegram channel on October 28.

Tkachenko: Klitschko’s subordinates blocking emergency shelters

Tkachenko accused Kyiv’s finance department, led by Volodymyr Repik, of intentionally disrupting the rollout of mobile shelters. According to him, the city’s finance office ordered that only district administrations handle the purchases — even though they lack the capacity to manage such projects.

"This is a time bomb that the city’s financiers are planting under the districts. Their offices buy nothing but paper and computers," Tkachenko wrote.

He said that shelter construction should be handled by specialized departments with procurement and engineering experience, not by administrative offices.

Tkachenko added that Repik reports to Deputy Mayor Petro Panteleiev, who, like Repik, was appointed by Klitschko.

"They all know what they’re doing — preventing even one mobile shelter from appearing," he said. "Next time Klitschko posts about missile strikes in Desnianskyi district, people should know there are few shelters there because of the very traps he created."

Tkachenko also noted that Klitschko had earlier presented the shelter initiative as his own success story, but now his subordinates are undermining it.

Read also: 

Kyiv hit by evening drone strike — 8 injured, 2 critical

Klitschko ignored Kyiv’s infrastructure safety for 4 years — MP

Vitali Klitschko Kyiv Kyiv City State Administration construction shelter Tymur Tkachenko
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
