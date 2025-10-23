Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Kyiv Kyiv hit by evening drone strike — 8 injured, 2 critical

Kyiv hit by evening drone strike — 8 injured, 2 critical

Ua en ru
Publication time 23 October 2025 10:11
Updated 11:04
Eight injured in Kyiv after overnight attack on October 23
Firefighters extinguish a fire in Kyiv. Photo: SES Kyiv

On the night of Thursday, October 22, Kyiv was subjected to an aerial attack by Russian military forces. According to the latest reports, eight people were injured in the drone strike, including an 18-year-old boy and a 60-year-old woman, both of whom are in serious condition.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.

Russia attacked Kyiv with drones on October 23

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime by Russian military personnel (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The injured were recorded in the Podilskyi district of the capital.

  • Russian attack on the capital
    The aftermath of the evening Russian attack in Kyiv
  • Russian attack on the capital
    The aftermath of the evening Russian attack in Kyiv
  • Russian attack on the capital
    The aftermath of the evening Russian attack in Kyiv
  • Russian attack on the capital
    The aftermath of the evening Russian attack in Kyiv
1 / 4
  • Russian attack on the capital
  • Russian attack on the capital
  • Russian attack on the capital
  • Russian attack on the capital

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service (SES) reported damage to residential buildings, a kindergarten, warehouse facilities, and vehicles.

What are the consequences of the attack on Kyiv on October 23
Damaged residential building. Photo: Kyiv State Emergency Service (DSNS)

In the Podilskyi district, a fire broke out in an apartment of a multi-story building, with cars nearby also catching fire. Residents were evacuated safely. Another multi-story building was also damaged, with parts of the roof and two apartments destroyed.

Additionally, damage was recorded at a kindergarten, where debris shattered the facade and broke windows. Fires also broke out in warehouse buildings, and one business center was damaged by falling debris.

How many people were injured in the shelling of Kyiv on October 23
Firefighters extinguishing a blaze. Photo: Kyiv State Emergency Service (DSNS)
In which areas of Kyiv were there hits on October 23
A firefighter putting out a fire. Photo: Kyiv State Emergency Service (DSNS)

Mayor Vitali Klitschko noted that fragments of the downed drone fell near a synagogue — footage from the site was shared by Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Reuven Asman.

In the Desnianskyi district, a Russian drone hit a 24-story residential building but fortunately did not detonate. In another location in the Obolonskyi district, a drone struck an unfinished building.

Over 100 SES rescuers and 28 units of equipment were involved in responding to the consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv.

Read more:

Russia strikes Sumy railway station — two people injured

Russia launches three drone strikes on kindergarten in Kharkiv

Fires erupt in Kyiv after attack — 2 people killed, SES reports

Kyiv war shelling drones casualties
