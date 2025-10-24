Klitschko accused of 4 years of neglect and waste in Kyiv’s infrastructure

Vitali Klitschko. Photo: Vitali Klitschko's Telegram

Kyiv City Council member Andriy Vitrenko has accused Mayor Vitali Klitschko’s administration of neglecting the protection of the capital’s critical infrastructure for the past four years, despite having billions in unused budget funds.

Vitrenko made the remarks during the Vechir.LIVE program.

Vitrenko: billions left unused while city only now builds protection systems

During a recent Kyiv City Council session, First Deputy Mayor Petro Panteleiev — responsible for the city’s critical infrastructure — requested an additional ₴548 million ($13.2 million) to strengthen protection and build backup power systems.

Vitrenko called this a sign of long-standing negligence.

"It means no one did anything for four years — only now are they starting to build protection and backup power for Kyiv’s infrastructure. That’s total irresponsibility and negligence," he said.

According to Vitrenko, about ₴30 billion ($720 million) remained unused in Kyiv’s budget over the past four years. Yet the city’s finance department reported there were no extra funds available, forcing officials to reallocate existing resources.

As a result, deputies decided to cut ₴300 million ($7.2 million) from Kyiv City Council’s own operating expenses and redirect the funds toward maintaining the city’s essential utilities, including water drainage systems.

"These ₴300 million were transferred to ensure the sewage system keeps working even if another Russian strike hits critical infrastructure," Vitrenko explained.

He added that such measures should have been taken years ago, but the city’s leadership had failed to prioritize security and resilience projects despite repeated warnings.

