Kyiv Military Administration Chief pressures Klitschko over bridge repairs and metro shutdowns

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Photo: UNIAN

Kyiv’s military administration chief, Tymur Tkachenko, publicly called on Mayor Vitali Klitschko to explain the seemingly endless repairs on the South Bridge and to restore metro service during air alerts. Tkachenko said residents deserve transparency and reliable infrastructure amid wartime challenges.

Tkachenko made the remarks in a video statement posted on Telegram on Friday, October 17.

Advertisement

Mismanagement of Kyiv infrastructure

Tkachenko criticized the prolonged repair works on the South Bridge, one of Kyiv’s main transport arteries, accusing Klitschko and city utilities of poor management.

"Repairs without end — Kyiv residents don’t deserve this. This is the direct responsibility of the mayor, the relevant department, and municipal enterprises under his control," he said.

He demanded that Klitschko publicly report the timeline and schedule of repair works, emphasizing that residents have a right to know how city funds are being spent.

Tkachenko also instructed officials to develop a mechanism for resuming ground-level metro service during air raid alarms, arguing that maintaining public transport access is critical during wartime.

In addition, Tkachenko accused the city-run TV channel Kyiv24 of conducting a "systematic media attack" against him, questioning whether hundreds of millions of hryvnias (over $2.4 million) of taxpayer funds should be spent this way instead of on alternative energy projects.

Critics say the confrontation highlights growing tensions between Klitschko and Kyiv’s military administration over control of city infrastructure and communication during the war.

Read more:

Restoration Agency denies Klitschko’s claim about $50M funding

Klitschko’s ally found with luxury Kyiv property and yacht