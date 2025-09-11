Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Klitschko’s ally found with luxury Kyiv property and yacht

Publication time 15 September 2025 21:35
Ally of Klitschko caught with elite real estate and yacht worth $172,000
Yaroslav Laguta. Photo: facebook.com/odazt

A close ally of Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has been linked to luxury real estate and a yacht worth over ₴7 million (~$172,000). Prosecutors say the assets could not have been bought with legal income.

This was reported by journalist Oleh Novikov on Telegram on Thursday, September 11, citing information from the prosecutor’s office.

Laguta’s family accused of acquiring assets without legal income

Former head of the Darnytsia District Administration of Kyiv and ex-governor of Zhytomyr region, Yaroslav Laguta, has been found in possession of luxury property through his family. Media have also reported that Laguta currently serves as an adviser to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

According to prosecutors, during 2020–2021 Laguta’s wife and mother acquired:

  • two apartments in Kyiv measuring 83.1 and 86.4 square meters,
  • two commercial premises of 76 and 144 square meters,
  • and a Bayliner 245 SB 2007 cruise yacht.

The total value of the assets is estimated at ₴7.18 million.

"An analysis of the official’s financial status and that of his family showed it was impossible to acquire these assets with legal income," the report stated.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has already seized the properties and yacht.

Read also: 

Billions in cash from Kyiv minibuses fuel corruption scheme

Klitschko accused of stalling Kyiv Council for months

Vitaliy Klytchko Kyiv Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
