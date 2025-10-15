Ukraine’s Restoration Agency refutes Klitschko’s statement on $50M for Kyiv shelters

Serhiy Sukhomlyn. Photo: Serhiy's Facebook page

Ukraine’s Restoration and Infrastructure Development Agency has denied Mayor Vitali Klitschko’s claim that ₴2.1 billion ($50 million) was allocated for Kyiv’s critical infrastructure protection. Agency head Serhiy Sukhomlyn said the funds never reached them.

Sukhomlyn made the statement on Wednesday, October 15, via Facebook.

Agency says funds ‘vanished on one of Kyiv’s interchanges’

Sukhomlyn clarified that while a 2024 government decree did allow the agency to participate in the construction of shelters, it never received any financing or official requests from the city.

"There was indeed a government decision allowing us to be involved. We’ve repeatedly said we’re ready — there’s written proof. Apparently, those ₴2.1 billion left for the agency and got lost somewhere along a Kyiv interchange," he remarked.

The official urged all sides to stop speculating over the funding issue and instead focus on practical work. He emphasized that the agency has already reinforced transformers at 22 substations that continue to operate despite repeated Russian strikes.

Work is ongoing around the clock to fortify 110 kV and 150 kV power lines, with contractors already on-site to complete protection measures within a few months instead of half a year or more.

Earlier, on October 13, Klitschko had announced that Kyiv was implementing a program to build reinforced concrete shelters over key energy facilities. According to him, the city allocated ₴3.7 billion ($88.8 million) for this initiative, including ₴2.7 billion ($64.8 million) already disbursed.

