Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyHomeAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesFashionWarWar economyShows and starsTravelMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Kyiv Klitschko’s deputy faces $960m suspicion amid “Radikal” disaster

Klitschko’s deputy faces $960m suspicion amid “Radikal” disaster

Ua en ru
Publication time 17 September 2025 19:24
Deputy of Klitschko suspected in $960m case as toxic “Radikal” plant poisons Kyiv
Ruins of the “Radical” factory. Photo: 24 Kanal

Kyiv faces an environmental catastrophe from the ruins of the toxic "Radikal" chemical plant, where mercury continues to poison the capital. At the same time, one of Mayor Klitschko’s deputies is under suspicion in a case involving nearly ₴40 billion (~$960 million) in damages.

The issue was raised by Desnianskyi district head Maksym Bakhmatov in an interview on Kyiv Time.

Advertisement

Toxic plant and billion-dollar losses under Klitschko’s watch

The "Radikal" plant, built in the 1950s, has been abandoned for decades but still poses a severe danger. With no protective containment, nearly 200 tons of mercury evaporate into the air, especially during hot weather. Environmentalists warn it could poison millions.

Bakhmatov described the site as a "slow-motion Chernobyl" and a "mercury bomb" threatening Kyiv every day. He revealed that negotiations with international partners are ongoing to start the costly process of demercurization.

Back in 2015, Japan offered more than $1.1 billion to address the problem, but the assistance was never used. Meanwhile, prosecutors have opened a case estimating losses to Kyiv’s community at nearly ₴40 billion (~$960 million), with suspicion handed to a deputy from Klitschko’s administration.

Critics say the toxic ruins — and the massive corruption scandal tied to them — highlight both environmental negligence and political failure in Kyiv’s City Hall.

Read also: 

Kyiv road repair chief dodged $720,000 in taxes

Klitschko’s ally found with luxury Kyiv property and yacht

Kyiv plant environmental disaster environmental threat Radical factory
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information