Ruins of the “Radical” factory. Photo: 24 Kanal

Kyiv faces an environmental catastrophe from the ruins of the toxic "Radikal" chemical plant, where mercury continues to poison the capital. At the same time, one of Mayor Klitschko’s deputies is under suspicion in a case involving nearly ₴40 billion (~$960 million) in damages.

The issue was raised by Desnianskyi district head Maksym Bakhmatov in an interview on Kyiv Time.

Toxic plant and billion-dollar losses under Klitschko’s watch

The "Radikal" plant, built in the 1950s, has been abandoned for decades but still poses a severe danger. With no protective containment, nearly 200 tons of mercury evaporate into the air, especially during hot weather. Environmentalists warn it could poison millions.

Bakhmatov described the site as a "slow-motion Chernobyl" and a "mercury bomb" threatening Kyiv every day. He revealed that negotiations with international partners are ongoing to start the costly process of demercurization.

Back in 2015, Japan offered more than $1.1 billion to address the problem, but the assistance was never used. Meanwhile, prosecutors have opened a case estimating losses to Kyiv’s community at nearly ₴40 billion (~$960 million), with suspicion handed to a deputy from Klitschko’s administration.

Critics say the toxic ruins — and the massive corruption scandal tied to them — highlight both environmental negligence and political failure in Kyiv’s City Hall.

