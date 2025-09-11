Director of Kyiv road repair firm accused of avoiding $720,000 in taxes

Road repairs. Illustrative photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznetsov

In Kyiv, the director of a road repair company has been charged with tax evasion totaling more than ₴30 million (~$720,000). Prosecutors say the fraud occurred during major infrastructure projects funded from the city budget.

The case was announced by the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.

Road repair contracts used to hide revenues

According to investigators, between 2022 and 2023 the company carried out subcontracted work on the reconstruction of traffic interchanges in Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Kyiv. The projects were financed from the city budget.

However, prosecutors say the company’s director failed to declare the actual revenue received for the completed works, violating tax laws. As a result, the state budget lost value-added tax payments of over ₴30 million (~$720,000).

The director’s actions have been qualified under Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — large-scale tax evasion.

