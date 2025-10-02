Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Kyiv Klitschko’s drone donations often follow corruption scandals

Klitschko’s drone donations often follow corruption scandals

Publication time 13 October 2025 15:56
Drone handovers from Klitschko often coincide with scandals, raising questions over possible use of public funds
Vitali Klitschko. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

A Kyiv Council deputy says Mayor Vitali Klitschko’s highly publicized drone handovers often appear right after corruption scandals. He is calling for clarity on whether the drones are funded privately or from the city budget.

Andrii Vitrenko made the statement during a broadcast of Kyiv Time.

Vitrenko: "Every time there’s a scandal, drones appear"

According to Vitrenko, announcements about drone donations from Klitschko consistently coincide with waves of corruption allegations in the capital.

"Whenever there’s a corruption scandal, there’s immediately a drone handover — a sort of VIP delivery from Vitali Volodymyrovych," the deputy said.

Vitrenko added that it is crucial to determine the source of these drones — whether they are funded by private donors or purchased with public money.

"If this is done by one private individual, then it must be equipment bought with non-budget funds. But if the drones are being donated on behalf of the Kyiv community, then representatives of all factions should be involved in the process," he explained.

The comment comes amid growing scrutiny of Klitschko’s administration over a series of corruption scandals and allegations of mismanagement.

Read also: 

Klitschko blamed after Kyiv power plant destroyed by drones

Ex-Kyiv official from Klitschko team faces new criminal charges

Kyiv scandal corruption Kyiv City Council drones
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
