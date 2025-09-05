Three Kyiv utility heads and engineer charged as Klitschko’s City Hall faces new budget loss scandal

Searches at the suspect's place. Photo: t.me/kyiv_pro_office

Kyiv prosecutors have charged three utility company heads and an engineer with embezzlement and negligence. Investigators say their actions caused million-hryvnia losses to the city budget.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office reported the suspicions on September 5.

Advertisement

Another corruption scandal under Klitschko’s City Hall

According to prosecutors, the first suspicion was served to a cost estimator involved in repairing a school bomb shelter in Podil district. Investigators say the value of the work was inflated by more than 238,000 hryvnias (~$6,870).

A second case targets the head of the ShEU Podil District municipal enterprise. Prosecutors allege his negligence led to the purchase of asphalt mix at inflated prices, causing losses of nearly 750,000 hryvnias (~$18,200).

The head of ShEU Holosiiv District was also charged. Instead of buying road salt directly from a state enterprise, his office purchased through a middleman at an inflated price — costing the budget over 828,000 hryvnias (~$20,100).

Finally, the head of ShEU Sviatoshyn District faces suspicion for overpaying 435,000 hryvnias (~$10,500) in asphalt purchases.

The prosecutor’s office noted that the court will soon decide on preventive measures for all suspects. Activists argue the cases show once again how corruption flourishes under Mayor Vitali Klitschko’s administration.

Read also:

Klitschko selling off Kyiv’s heritage — Zhytniy Market at risk

Klitschko accused of blocking vital bomb shelter strategy in Kyiv