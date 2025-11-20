Expert: Kyiv failed to build a systemic defense of its energy infrastructure against Russian attacks

The aftermath of the attack on Kyiv. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Despite four years of full-scale war, Kyiv still has no comprehensive defense system to protect its energy infrastructure from Russian attacks, an expert has warned.

Ihor Garbaruk, a member of the "Economic Discussion Club", made the comments during an appearance on "Kyiv Time".

Kyiv authorities "failed to build systemic defense," says expert

Garbaruk criticized the city’s leadership for failing to fortify key energy facilities despite repeated Russian strikes on the capital.

"The third year of the war is ending. Why hasn’t Kyiv built a systemic defense? Why do we keep seeing devastating hits? Why aren’t the allocated funds being spent? Where is the money meant to protect our energy infrastructure?" he asked.

The expert also condemned the city’s handling of mini-CHP (combined heat and power) units, noting that public photos of their placement effectively reveal critical locations to the enemy.

"They might as well post the addresses or coordinates. Kyiv has absolutely no understanding of economic, energy, or military security against the aggressor’s attacks," Garbaruk said.

