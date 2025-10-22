Three killed in Kyiv region — including two children

Rescuers recover bodies. Photo: SES Kyiv Region

As a result of the Russian overnight attack on the Kyiv region in the morning of October 22, three people were killed — a young woman born in 1987, her six-month-old infant, and a twelve-year-old girl. The tragedy occurred in the village of Pohreby, Brovary district. According to the State Emergency Service, the bodies of the victims were found among the ruins of a private house that caught fire following the enemy strike.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk.

Attack on Kyiv region on October 22

During the night and morning, several districts of the region came under fire. In Brovary, fragments of enemy munitions caused a fire in a private house and ignited a truck with a trailer.

Rescuers and medics assist an elderly woman. Photo: SES Kyiv Region

Rescuers quickly contained the fire and pulled an 83-year-old woman from the burning building — she was in shock but survived.

Aftermath of the strike. Photo: SES Kyiv Region

Emergency crews, medics, law enforcement, and local authorities continue working at the strike sites. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, while municipal services are addressing the aftermath of the destruction.

Fatal injuries claimed the life of a man. Kyiv Regional Governor Mykola Kalashnyk added that another victim was found in the region: a man born in 1987 who suffered unsurvivable injuries.

