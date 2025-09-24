Klitschko accused of dodging no-confidence vote after canceling Kyiv Council session

Vitali Klitschko. Photo: Getty Images

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has canceled a scheduled City Council session, sparking outrage among deputies. Critics say he is avoiding scrutiny and blocking urgent decisions for residents and defenders.

The announcement was made by Council member Andrii Vitrenko on Telegram on Wednesday, September 24.

Opposition: Klitschko fears open debate and no-confidence vote

According to Vitrenko, the mayor’s decision to cancel the session proves his inability to govern the capital and disregard for pressing issues. He stressed that Kyiv residents and soldiers are waiting for important decisions that remain blocked.

"I assume the mayor was afraid that enough votes could gather in the Council to consider a no-confidence motion. If Klitschko were confident in his work, he would not avoid open voting and debate," Vitrenko said.

He added that the cancellation reflects years of inefficiency in the city government.

"This is a direct demonstration of fear. He is afraid of open conversation, of looking deputies in the eye, of hearing the truth about his inaction. Today, he hides not only from deputies but from the entire Kyiv community. By canceling the session, Klitschko has once again confirmed his inability to govern," Vitrenko stated.

Vitrenko has already registered a draft resolution to terminate Klitschko’s mandate early, arguing that the mayor’s avoidance of debate is further proof of systemic mismanagement at City Hall.

