Main Kyiv Shelling of Kyiv: a dead man was found in one of the districts

Shelling of Kyiv: a dead man was found in one of the districts

Publication time 4 July 2025 17:20
Russian shelling of Kyiv on July 4: rescuers found a dead man in one of the districts
Rescuers work at the site of the shelling. Photo: State Emergency Service

On Friday, July 4, rescuers found a deceased individual in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district while addressing the aftermath of a Russian attack.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), Tymur Tkachenko, reported this via Telegram.

Shelling of Kyiv on July 4, 2025

Tkachenko noted that, during rescue operations in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, rescuers found the deceased's body.

"My sincere condolences to the family. Russians are murderers," he said in a statement.

The State Emergency Service added that the rescuers had to unblock the body from the rubble of a building destroyed by a massive Russian strike.

"In total, 26 people were injured in the capital, including one child. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 39 people," the statement said.

Rescuers added that they are currently dealing with the aftermath of the attack: extinguishing the fire and clearing the rubble. So far, more than 300 tons of rubble have been removed.

Shelling of Kyiv July 4 2025
The body of the deceased. Photo: SES
Shelling of Kyiv July 4 2025
Dismantling the rubble. Photo: SES

Kyiv shelling war in Ukraine dead
Vasylii Naumov - editor
Author
Vasylii Naumov
