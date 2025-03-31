Zelensky and First Lady paid tribute on the third anniversary of the liberation of Bucha

Olena Zelenska and Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: t.me/FirstLadyOfUkraine

Exactly three years ago on March 31, the Ukrainian military liberated Bucha in the Kyiv region from the Russian occupiers. President Volodymyr Zelensky, together with his wife Olena Zelenska, and parliamentary representatives from Europe, paid tribute to the memory.

Olena Zelenska reported this on Telegram on Monday, March 31.

The third anniversary of the liberation of Bucha

Zelenska noted that after the liberation of the city, the world saw what the Russian occupation was like — dead on the streets, civilians tortured and graves in the yards of ordinary houses.

Honoring the memory of the fallen in Bucha. Photo: t.me/FirstLadyOfUkraine

Honoring the memory of the fallen in Bucha. Photo: t.me/FirstLadyOfUkraine

According to her, since then, no one can say that they don't know what Ukraine is defending. She noted that the country is fighting for life, for its people, so that no one will ever do what the Russian occupiers did.

Honoring the memory of the fallen in Bucha. Photo: t.me/FirstLadyOfUkraine

Honoring the memory of the fallen in Bucha. Photo: t.me/FirstLadyOfUkraine

"Eternal memory to all those whose lives were taken by the Russian war. Eternal gratitude to all our people who are defending Ukraine," First lady of Ukraine added.

Honoring the memory of the fallen in Bucha. Photo: t.me/FirstLadyOfUkraine

Honoring the memory of the fallen in Bucha. Photo: t.me/FirstLadyOfUkraine

Earlier, Parliamentary representatives from all over Europe arrived in Kyiv on Monday, March 31.

As a reminder, March 28 marked the third anniversary of liberation of Irpin in Kyiv region from Russian invaders.