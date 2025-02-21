Strike on Chornobyl NPP — situation at the plant on February 21

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the Chornobyl NPP. Photo: State Emergency Service

The Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant is under constant monitoring and control following the Russian strike on February 14. As of today, the radiation background is within normal limits.

It was reported by the State Emergency Service and photos of the aftermath were shown.

The situation at the Chornobyl NPP as of February 21

"As of the morning of February 21, the territory is constantly monitored using drones with thermal imagers and handheld thermal imagers. All relevant services are on site, the situation is under control," it is said in the statement.

The aftermath of the Russian strike on the Chornobyl NPP. Photo: State Emergency Service

The State Emergency Service noted that climbers and rescuers are on standby to perform work if necessary. And the radiation background at the plant’s industrial site is within normal limits, there are no threats to the population.

As a reminder, on February 14, Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russians had hit the shelter at the Chornobyl NPP with the drone with an explosive warhead.

Shortly afterwards, the IAEA confirmed the explosion at the territory of the Chornobyl NPP.

Chief Engineer of the Chornobyl NPP Oleksandr Titarchuk stated that there was a threat of radioactive leakage, but the situation was under control.