Three years of resistance against the Russian invasion — Leaders of five countries arrived in Kyiv on February 24

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at a train station in Kyiv. Photo: Suspilne

The leaders of Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden also arrived in Kyiv on February 24. This is the third train with foreign delegations.

This was reported by Suspilne.

Foreign leaders arrive in Kyiv on February 24

On February 24, the third train with foreign delegations arrived in Kyiv. This time among the guests:

President of Finland Alexander Stubb,

Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen,

Prime Minister of Iceland Kristrún Frostadóttir,

Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre,

Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson.

Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir on a visit to Kyiv. Photo: Suspilne

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on a visit to Kyiv. Photo: Suspilne

President of Finland Alexander Stubb on a visit to Kyiv. Photo: Suspilne

The partners were met by a Ukrainian delegation headed by Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of the president of Ukraine, and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.

According to media reports, the leaders of the partner countries will meet in the capital today to discuss peace, security guarantees and the future of collective security.

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv. She was accompanied by President of the European Council Antonio Costa.

Shortly thereafter, the presidents of Latvia and Lithuania, as well as the prime ministers of Estonia, Spain, and Canada, were met at the railway station in Kyiv.