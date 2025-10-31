Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Kyiv Tkachenko urges Klitschko to stop hiding Kyiv’s defense budget

Tkachenko urges Klitschko to stop hiding Kyiv’s defense budget

Ua en ru
Publication time 3 November 2025 15:55
Updated 15:55
Kyiv’s military chief calls on Klitschko to redirect ₴5B toward air defense and military support
Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko. Photo: Tkachenko/Facebook

Kyiv’s military chief Tymur Tkachenko publicly called on Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the City Council to review the capital’s budget and prioritize defense spending — warning that concealing military expenditures is unacceptable during wartime.

Tkachenko made the statement on his Telegram channel on Friday, October 31.

Tkachenko: Kyiv must redirect funds toward air defense and drone interception

Tkachenko said the City Council plans to adjust the budget on November 6, involving more than ₴5 billion ($120 million) in spending. However, none of the proposed allocations address support for the armed forces or protection from Russian drone attacks.

"This situation is a very bad signal. I’ve appealed to all council factions to urgently reconsider their stance on security and defense expenditures. This is not a political issue — it’s a matter of survival," Tkachenko emphasized.

He urged that available resources be redirected toward strengthening air defense and drone interception capabilities, including funding for local defense units and bonuses for successful downings of enemy drones.

"And publicly to Mayor Vitali Klitschko — stop hiding the city’s defense spending from people and the military. There are real needs that can’t be ignored," the Kyiv Military Administration chief added.

Read also: 

Klitschko official throws karaoke party during work hours

Kyiv losing 27% of heat — MP calls it Klitschko's failure

