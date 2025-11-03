Energy expert says Klitschko failed to prepare Kyiv for winter

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Kyiv may face serious heating delays this winter, warns energy expert Andrii Zakrevskyi, who accused Mayor Vitali Klitschko’s administration of inaction and praised regional leaders for their professionalism under fire.

Zakrevskyi made the comments during a broadcast of Ranok.LIVE.

Expert: Kyiv less prepared for winter than war-torn regions

According to Zakrevskyi, the Kyiv City Administration has shown little urgency in preparing the capital for the heating season, even as cities like Mykolaiv and Kharkiv — which face constant Russian attacks — demonstrate resilience and coordination.

"Kim (head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration) is doing great, Kharkiv’s team is doing great. Kyiv, meanwhile, will keep twiddling its thumbs instead of doing what Mykolaiv and Kharkiv have already done," Zakrevskyi said.

He praised Mykolaiv Governor Vitalii Kim and southern Ukrainian energy workers, calling them "true heroes" for maintaining power and heat under shelling.

"The conditions in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions are extremely tough, but their energy teams keep the system running. That’s real professionalism — and something Kyiv officials should finally learn," Zakrevskyi emphasized.

