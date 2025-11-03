Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Kyiv Kyiv faces heat delays — expert slams Klitschko’s inaction

Kyiv faces heat delays — expert slams Klitschko’s inaction

Publication time 4 November 2025 17:04
Updated 17:04
Energy expert says Klitschko failed to prepare Kyiv for winter
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Kyiv may face serious heating delays this winter, warns energy expert Andrii Zakrevskyi, who accused Mayor Vitali Klitschko’s administration of inaction and praised regional leaders for their professionalism under fire.

Zakrevskyi made the comments during a broadcast of Ranok.LIVE.

Expert: Kyiv less prepared for winter than war-torn regions

According to Zakrevskyi, the Kyiv City Administration has shown little urgency in preparing the capital for the heating season, even as cities like Mykolaiv and Kharkiv — which face constant Russian attacks — demonstrate resilience and coordination.

"Kim (head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration) is doing great, Kharkiv’s team is doing great. Kyiv, meanwhile, will keep twiddling its thumbs instead of doing what Mykolaiv and Kharkiv have already done," Zakrevskyi said.

He praised Mykolaiv Governor Vitalii Kim and southern Ukrainian energy workers, calling them "true heroes" for maintaining power and heat under shelling.

"The conditions in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions are extremely tough, but their energy teams keep the system running. That’s real professionalism — and something Kyiv officials should finally learn," Zakrevskyi emphasized.

Read also: 

Tkachenko urges Klitschko to stop hiding Kyiv’s defense budget

Klitschko official throws karaoke party during work hours

Vitali Klitschko Kyiv Kharkiv
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
