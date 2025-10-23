Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Kyiv Kyiv tap water unfit to drink — city councilor slams Klitschko

Kyiv tap water unfit to drink — city councilor slams Klitschko

Ua en ru
Publication time 23 October 2025 17:21
Updated 17:22
Kyiv councilor says tap water is undrinkable and calls it a disgrace for Klitschko’s city administration
Andriy Vitrenko. Photo: still from video

A Kyiv City Council member has sharply criticized Mayor Vitali Klitschko’s administration, calling the city’s tap water "undrinkable" and "a disgrace for local authorities."

The statement was made by "Servant of the People" party deputy Andriy Vitrenko during the "Kyiv Time" talk show.

Advertisement

Vitrenko: Kyiv’s water fails EU standards

Vitrenko noted that many Kyiv residents mistakenly believe "Kyivvodokanal" is a public utility, while in reality it is a private joint-stock company in which the city community holds only a minor share.

"Under EU standards, drinking water should flow directly from the tap. If that becomes the reason Ukraine isn’t accepted into the EU — I’m sorry, but it’s a disgrace for local authorities," Vitrenko said.

The deputy described the state of Kyivvodokanal as "complete chaos" and said the company’s management reflects the broader inefficiency of the city’s governance.

He added that ensuring clean, safe drinking water is a basic public service responsibility — one that Kyiv’s leadership has failed to provide despite years of promises and investment.

Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
