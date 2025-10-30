Klitschko’s department head caught celebrating birthday in karaoke bar during workday

Volodymyr Kostikov. Photo: Kyiv City State Administration

A senior official from Kyiv’s city administration — part of Mayor Vitali Klitschko’s team — held a birthday party in a karaoke bar during working hours, just a day after a deadly Russian strike on the capital.

The incident was reported by Informer following an internal investigation published on October 27.

According to Informer, Volodymyr Kostikov, head of the Department of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development at the Kyiv City Administration, spent the afternoon of October 27 celebrating his birthday at the Intense karaoke bar.

The party was attended by multiple city officials, including his deputy Volodymyr Tsyba, legal department head Anastasiia Ovcharenko, senior specialist Maryna Shulzhenko, deputy department head Oksana Lytvyn, and several directors of municipal enterprises such as Zhytniy Market, Kyiv.Prozoro, and Svitoch.

The report notes that the celebration took place less than 24 hours after a Russian missile attack killed three people in Kyiv. Despite being responsible for organizing food assistance for affected residents, Kostikov allegedly delegated the task to volunteers while his team attended the party.

Observers have criticized the behavior as another example of declining discipline within Kyiv’s municipal administration.

