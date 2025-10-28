Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Kyiv Klitschko’s team blocks moment of silence on Khreshchatyk

Klitschko’s team blocks moment of silence on Khreshchatyk

Ua en ru
Publication time 29 October 2025 17:56
Updated 17:56
Klitschko’s officials are accused of blocking daily moment of silence for fallen Ukrainians
Vitali Klitschko. Photo: Kyiv City State Administration

Kyiv’s military administration says officials from Mayor Vitali Klitschko’s team are blocking an order to hold the daily moment of silence on Khreshchatyk in memory of fallen soldiers and civilians.

The statement was made by Kyiv Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko on October 28.

Advertisement

Tkachenko: Klitschko’s subordinates sabotaging tribute to fallen Ukrainians

According to Tkachenko, Lesia Veres — head of the legal department and deputy chief of staff at the Kyiv City Administration — is obstructing the implementation of an order that closes Khreshchatyk each day at 9 a.m. for the national moment of silence.

"I instructed the Department of Transport Infrastructure to prepare the order. KCSA even presented it as their own victory. But now Veres has turned the document back instead of supporting it," Tkachenko said.

He added that Veres is demanding that the matter be referred to the City Council, despite lacking legal grounds for blocking the initiative.

"The police, the military, and Kyiv residents who lost loved ones have no issue with this tribute — but Veres does," he noted.

Tkachenko said Veres previously reported to Dmytro Zahumennyi, who was recently charged in corruption-related cases, and now reports to Deputy Mayor Petro Panteleiev.

"They are all directly accountable to Klitschko — and they all know exactly what they’re doing," he emphasized.

Read also: 

Klitschko accused of blocking Kyiv’s mobile shelter plan

Klitschko ignored Kyiv’s infrastructure safety for 4 years — MP

Vitali Klitschko scandal Kyiv City State Administration Kyiv City Council Tymur Tkachenko
Ivanna Chayka - editor
Author
Ivanna Chayka
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information