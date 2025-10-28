Klitschko’s officials are accused of blocking daily moment of silence for fallen Ukrainians

Vitali Klitschko. Photo: Kyiv City State Administration

Kyiv’s military administration says officials from Mayor Vitali Klitschko’s team are blocking an order to hold the daily moment of silence on Khreshchatyk in memory of fallen soldiers and civilians.

The statement was made by Kyiv Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko on October 28.

Tkachenko: Klitschko’s subordinates sabotaging tribute to fallen Ukrainians

According to Tkachenko, Lesia Veres — head of the legal department and deputy chief of staff at the Kyiv City Administration — is obstructing the implementation of an order that closes Khreshchatyk each day at 9 a.m. for the national moment of silence.

"I instructed the Department of Transport Infrastructure to prepare the order. KCSA even presented it as their own victory. But now Veres has turned the document back instead of supporting it," Tkachenko said.

He added that Veres is demanding that the matter be referred to the City Council, despite lacking legal grounds for blocking the initiative.

"The police, the military, and Kyiv residents who lost loved ones have no issue with this tribute — but Veres does," he noted.

Tkachenko said Veres previously reported to Dmytro Zahumennyi, who was recently charged in corruption-related cases, and now reports to Deputy Mayor Petro Panteleiev.

"They are all directly accountable to Klitschko — and they all know exactly what they’re doing," he emphasized.

