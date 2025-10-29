Kyiv loses 27% of heat — MP calls it Klitschko’s management disaster

Battery. Photo: UNIAN

Ukraine’s capital is losing nearly a third of its heat due to crumbling infrastructure — a situation MP Oleksii Kucherenko calls a "management disaster" under Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Kucherenko made the statement during a broadcast of Kyiv Time on Wednesday, October 29.

MP: 27% heat loss in Kyiv shows catastrophic mismanagement

According to Kucherenko, the municipal utility Kyivteploenergo reports heat losses of up to 27% in the city’s heating networks — a figure far exceeding other Ukrainian cities.

"This is a catastrophe. It’s a disgrace. In Cherkasy and Zhytomyr, losses are around 10–11%, but Kyiv shows 27%. That means 16% more gas burned and heat wasted — a complete management failure," the MP said.

He warned that such inefficiency undermines both the economy and energy security, stressing the urgent need to overhaul the city’s heating infrastructure.

"There can be no economy when 27% of generated heat is lost. Order must be restored, and efficiency at CHP plants and boiler stations must be strictly monitored," Kucherenko emphasized.

He urged Kyiv authorities to take immediate action instead of ignoring systemic problems.

