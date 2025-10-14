Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Kyiv Klitschko’s security chief suspended over $264,000 overpayment

Klitschko’s security chief suspended over $264,000 overpayment

Publication time 15 October 2025 09:50
Kyiv official under Klitschko suspended after $264,000 overpayment for emergency vehicles
The director of the Department of Municipal Security of the Kyiv City State Administration. Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

A senior Kyiv City Administration official under Mayor Vitali Klitschko has been suspended after prosecutors revealed a ₴11 million ($264,000) overpayment for emergency vehicles purchased for the State Emergency Service.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office reported the decision on Monday, October 14.

Court suspends Kyiv security department head until December

The director of the Department of Municipal Security of the Kyiv City State Administration has been suspended from his position until December 8, 2025. He is accused of professional negligence that led to a significant financial loss for the city.

According to prosecutors, the official failed to properly organize the procurement process and determine the expected value of specialized rescue vehicles. As a result, the department allegedly overpaid nearly ₴11 million ($264,000) for the vehicles.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office stated that the case is being investigated under Article 367, Part 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — official negligence that caused serious harm to state interests.

The suspension will remain in effect until the end of the pre-trial investigation.

Read also: 

Klitschko’s drone donations often follow corruption scandals

Klitschko blamed after Kyiv power plant destroyed by drones

Kyiv Kyiv City State Administration vehicle procurement position
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
