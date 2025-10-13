Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Kyiv military chief urges full audit of Klitschko's actions

Ua en ru
Publication time 14 October 2025 12:07
Kyiv’s defense head calls to audit Klitschko for corruption and misuse of city funds amid security failures
Tymur Tkachenko. Photo: Tymur Tkachenko's Telegram

Kyiv’s top military official has called for a full audit of Mayor Vitali Klitschko’s actions, accusing him of corruption, mismanagement, and neglect of the capital’s safety. He says city funds were wasted on prestige projects instead of air defense and shelters.

The statement was made by Kyiv Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko on Monday, October 13, via Telegram.

Tkachenko: billions wasted on bridges while Kyiv lacks shelters

Tkachenko said he had appealed to law enforcement and the General Staff to conduct a complete review of Klitschko’s activities related to Kyiv’s defense and safety. He added that the city’s Defense Council would hear Klitschko’s report on the protection of municipal facilities under City Hall’s control.

The military chief harshly criticized the construction of the long-delayed Podilskyi–Voskresenskyi Bridge, calling it "a monument to irresponsibility."

"How many times have you opened this bridge? Three? Eighteen billion hryvnias (~$432 million) have already been spent. It’s no longer a symbol of progress but of personal corruption," he said.

Tkachenko argued that, instead of prioritizing civilian protection, Klitschko has personally directed spending toward self-promotional projects while avoiding accountability.

"When there’s failure, you find scapegoats. When there’s success, you take credit," he remarked.

He also noted that Kyiv waited nearly four years to approve the purchase of modular shelters — a delay he called unacceptable during wartime.

"People need safety now — shelters, alert systems, protection of critical infrastructure. Yet minimal funds go toward it," he added.

Tkachenko concluded by warning Klitschko to stop diverting public funds to "political construction projects" that have already generated numerous criminal cases. "The money could be spent where it’s truly needed," he said.

Vitali Klitschko Kyiv General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine capital Tymur Tkachenko
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
