Kyiv City Council has just two months to use $1.1B in unspent funds as Klitschko faces scrutiny over budget efficiency

Vitali Klitschko. Photo: Kyiv City State Administration

With just two months left in 2025, Kyiv’s City Council must spend nearly ₴46 billion ($1.1 billion) in unused budget funds — a massive sum that raises new questions about Mayor Vitali Klitschko’s management of the capital’s finances.

The data comes from a budget spending report published on the Kyiv City Council’s website.

Kyiv left with ₴46B in unspent funds as year nears end

According to the report, as of November 1, 2025, Kyiv had spent ₴73 billion ($1.75 billion) out of its total annual budget of ₴119 billion ($2.86 billion). This leaves ₴46 billion ($1.1 billion) still unallocated — a figure that City Hall must manage before the year closes.

For comparison, last year Kyiv failed to use ₴14 billion ($336 million) in budgeted funds.

The Verkhovna Rada earlier amended the 2025 national budget, cutting non-military spending by ₴36.7 billion ($881 million) and redirecting ₴8 billion ($192 million) in corporate profit taxes from Kyiv’s budget to the state’s general fund.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko publicly criticized that decision, but critics now argue that City Hall’s chronic underspending undermines its own claims of financial efficiency.

