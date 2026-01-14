Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Kyiv was unprepared for an energy emergency, Zelensky says

Publication time 15 January 2026 14:05
Blackout in Kyiv: Zelensky assessed the capital's readiness for emergencies
President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the president

In his address on 14 January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv was not prepared for the energy emergency. 

The president made this statement in his evening address

Advertisement

Zelensky addressed the power situation in Kyiv

According to the president, very little had been done in the Ukrainian capital to prevent an energy emergency. The president also noted that he still does not see any urgency in solving the problems. 

"We can see that much has been done, particularly in Kharkiv, where local authorities were prepared. Kyiv, unfortunately, has done much less – far too little has been done in the capital. And even these past few days, I haven’t seen sufficient effort – all of this must be urgently corrected," Zelensky said. 

Юлія Леськова - editor
Author
Юлія Леськова
